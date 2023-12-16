The Toronto Maple Leafs, with Calle Jarnkrok, take the ice Saturday versus the Pittsburgh Penguins at Scotiabank Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Jarnkrok in that upcoming Maple Leafs-Penguins game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Calle Jarnkrok vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT and ESPN+

SportsNet PT and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Jarnkrok Season Stats Insights

Jarnkrok's plus-minus rating this season, in 15:36 per game on the ice, is +13.

In six of 27 games this season, Jarnkrok has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 13 of 27 games this year, Jarnkrok has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Jarnkrok has an assist in nine of 27 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability that Jarnkrok goes over his points prop total is 41.7%, based on the odds.

Jarnkrok has an implied probability of 28.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Jarnkrok Stats vs. the Penguins

On defense, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 73 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

The team's goal differential (+9) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 27 Games 4 16 Points 2 7 Goals 0 9 Assists 2

