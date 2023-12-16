The Philadelphia Flyers, including Cam Atkinson, will be in action Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Detroit Red Wings. There are prop bets for Atkinson available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Cam Atkinson vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSDETX, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, BSDETX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Atkinson Season Stats Insights

Atkinson's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:26 per game on the ice, is -8.

Atkinson has scored a goal in seven of 29 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Atkinson has a point in 12 of 29 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Atkinson has posted an assist in a game six times this season in 29 games played, including multiple assists once.

Atkinson's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 45.5% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Atkinson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 28.6%.

Atkinson Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings have given up 94 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+13) ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

