In the upcoming matchup versus the Detroit Red Wings, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Cameron York to find the back of the net for the Philadelphia Flyers? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Will Cameron York score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

York stats and insights

York has scored in four of 29 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Red Wings yet this season.

York has picked up two assists on the power play.

York's shooting percentage is 8.7%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings have conceded 94 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 13.7 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

York recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 25:26 Home W 4-3 SO 12/12/2023 Predators 0 0 0 24:24 Away L 3-2 OT 12/9/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 21:03 Away W 5-2 12/7/2023 Coyotes 2 1 1 20:40 Away W 4-1 12/4/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 24:10 Home W 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 25:31 Away W 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Devils 1 0 1 22:46 Home L 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 21:08 Home L 4-1 11/25/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 21:09 Away W 1-0 SO 11/24/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 19:36 Home L 3-1

Flyers vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSDETX, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, BSDETX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

