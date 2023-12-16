For those wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the New York Islanders and the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Casey Cizikas a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Casey Cizikas score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Cizikas stats and insights

Cizikas has scored in five of 29 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Canadiens yet this season.

Cizikas has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 17.2% of them.

Canadiens defensive stats

On defense, the Canadiens are giving up 98 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 23rd in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.9 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Cizikas recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/15/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:20 Home L 5-4 SO 12/13/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 14:29 Home W 4-3 12/11/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 15:26 Home W 4-3 OT 12/9/2023 Kings 0 0 0 13:42 Home W 3-2 OT 12/7/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 12:48 Home W 7-3 12/5/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 14:11 Home L 5-4 OT 12/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 15:16 Away W 4-3 11/30/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:32 Away W 5-4 OT 11/28/2023 Devils 1 0 1 15:08 Away L 5-4 11/25/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 14:30 Home L 1-0 SO

Islanders vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN2 and ESPN+

MSGSN2 and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

