For those wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Buffalo Sabres and the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, is Casey Mittelstadt a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Casey Mittelstadt score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Mittelstadt stats and insights

  • Mittelstadt has scored in seven of 31 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • In one game versus the Coyotes this season, he has taken three shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Mittelstadt has picked up three assists on the power play.
  • He has a 16.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Coyotes defensive stats

  • The Coyotes have given up 86 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 16.4 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Mittelstadt recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/15/2023 Golden Knights 3 2 1 16:38 Away W 5-2
12/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:34 Away L 5-1
12/11/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:32 Home W 5-2
12/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 27:01 Home L 3-2 SO
12/7/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 21:29 Away W 3-1
12/5/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 19:46 Home L 5-3
12/3/2023 Predators 0 0 0 22:29 Home L 2-1
12/2/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 24:03 Away L 6-2
11/30/2023 Blues 0 0 0 22:51 Away L 6-4
11/27/2023 Rangers 3 1 2 18:22 Away W 5-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sabres vs. Coyotes game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.