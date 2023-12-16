For those wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Buffalo Sabres and the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, is Casey Mittelstadt a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Casey Mittelstadt score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Mittelstadt stats and insights

Mittelstadt has scored in seven of 31 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In one game versus the Coyotes this season, he has taken three shots, but has not scored a goal.

Mittelstadt has picked up three assists on the power play.

He has a 16.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes have given up 86 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 16.4 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Mittelstadt recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/15/2023 Golden Knights 3 2 1 16:38 Away W 5-2 12/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:34 Away L 5-1 12/11/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:32 Home W 5-2 12/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 27:01 Home L 3-2 SO 12/7/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 21:29 Away W 3-1 12/5/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 19:46 Home L 5-3 12/3/2023 Predators 0 0 0 22:29 Home L 2-1 12/2/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 24:03 Away L 6-2 11/30/2023 Blues 0 0 0 22:51 Away L 6-4 11/27/2023 Rangers 3 1 2 18:22 Away W 5-1

Sabres vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.