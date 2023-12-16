Casey Mittelstadt and the Buffalo Sabres will play the Arizona Coyotes at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. Does a wager on Mittelstadt intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Casey Mittelstadt vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mittelstadt Season Stats Insights

Mittelstadt has averaged 19:02 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +3).

Mittelstadt has scored a goal in seven of 31 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Mittelstadt has a point in 17 games this season (out of 31), including multiple points six times.

Mittelstadt has an assist in 14 of 31 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Mittelstadt's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 58.8% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Mittelstadt going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 44.4%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Mittelstadt Stats vs. the Coyotes

The Coyotes are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 86 total goals (3.0 per game) in the NHL.

The team's +3 goal differential ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 31 Games 3 25 Points 0 8 Goals 0 17 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.