The Edmonton Oilers, with Connor McDavid, will be on the ice Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Florida Panthers. If you'd like to wager on McDavid's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Connor McDavid vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+

1.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -208)

1.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -208)

McDavid Season Stats Insights

McDavid has averaged 19:59 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +1).

In 10 of 25 games this year, McDavid has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

McDavid has a point in 20 games this year (out of 25), including multiple points 13 times.

In 18 of 25 games this season, McDavid has registered an assist, and in six of those matches recorded two or more.

McDavid's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 50% that he hits the over.

There is a 67.5% chance of McDavid having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

McDavid Stats vs. the Panthers

On defense, the Panthers are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 76 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks seventh.

The team's goal differential (+9) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 25 Games 3 40 Points 6 11 Goals 3 29 Assists 3

