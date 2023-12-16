When the Calgary Flames play the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, will Connor Zary score a goal? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Connor Zary score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Zary stats and insights

In six of 20 games this season, Zary has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Lightning.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He has a 25.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning are 30th in goals allowed, giving up 110 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Lightning have three shutouts, and they average 18.3 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Zary recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/14/2023 Wild 1 0 1 14:06 Away L 3-2 SO 12/12/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 17:47 Away L 5-4 OT 12/11/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 14:19 Away L 6-5 12/9/2023 Devils 0 0 0 18:17 Home L 4-2 12/7/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 17:24 Home W 3-2 12/5/2023 Wild 1 1 0 12:48 Home L 5-2 12/2/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 11:08 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Stars 0 0 0 17:05 Home W 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 11:54 Home W 2-1 OT 11/25/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:05 Away L 3-1

Flames vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+

BSSUN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

