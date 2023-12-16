Connor Zary and the Calgary Flames will face the Tampa Bay Lightning at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Scotiabank Saddledome. If you'd like to wager on Zary's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Connor Zary vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Zary Season Stats Insights

Zary's plus-minus rating this season, in 14:33 per game on the ice, is +5.

Zary has a goal in six of 20 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Zary has a point in 13 of 20 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Zary has posted an assist in a game eight times this season in 20 games played, including multiple assists once.

Zary's implied probability to go over his point total is 47.6% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Zary has an implied probability of 35.1% of going over his assist prop bet.

Zary Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning are 30th in goals allowed, conceding 110 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-7) ranks 22nd in the NHL.

