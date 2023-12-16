For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Conor Timmins a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Conor Timmins score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Timmins stats and insights

  • In one of 10 games this season, Timmins scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has taken one shot in one game versus the Penguins this season, but has not scored.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • Timmins' shooting percentage is 16.7%, and he averages 0.6 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Penguins defensive stats

  • The Penguins have given up 73 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times. They are averaging 15.7 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Maple Leafs vs. Penguins game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.