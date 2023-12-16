Will Conor Timmins Score a Goal Against the Penguins on December 16?
For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Conor Timmins a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Conor Timmins score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Timmins stats and insights
- In one of 10 games this season, Timmins scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has taken one shot in one game versus the Penguins this season, but has not scored.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Timmins' shooting percentage is 16.7%, and he averages 0.6 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Penguins defensive stats
- The Penguins have given up 73 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times. They are averaging 15.7 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Maple Leafs vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.