For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Conor Timmins a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Conor Timmins score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Timmins stats and insights

In one of 10 games this season, Timmins scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has taken one shot in one game versus the Penguins this season, but has not scored.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Timmins' shooting percentage is 16.7%, and he averages 0.6 shots per game.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins have given up 73 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times. They are averaging 15.7 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Maple Leafs vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT and ESPN+

SportsNet PT and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

