Will CSU Bakersfield be one of the teams to lock up a spot in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Keep scrolling and dig into our bracketology preview, which includes CSU Bakersfield's full tournament resume.

How CSU Bakersfield ranks

Record Big West Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 4-6 0-0 NR NR 291

CSU Bakersfield's best win

On November 6, CSU Bakersfield registered its best win of the season, a 73-72 victory over the Southern Utah Thunderbirds, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 253) in the RPI rankings. Against Southern Utah, Kaleb Higgins led the team by amassing 27 points to go along with two rebounds and two assists.

CSU Bakersfield's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 2-2

Schedule insights

CSU Bakersfield has been given the 174th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

In terms of the Roadrunners' upcoming schedule, they have four games left versus teams that have a worse record, and they have 15 contests against teams over .500.

When it comes to Bakersfield's upcoming schedule, it has 21 games remaining, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

CSU Bakersfield's next game

Matchup: CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners vs. South Dakota Coyotes

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners vs. South Dakota Coyotes Date/Time: Tuesday, December 19 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19 at 10:00 PM ET Location: Icardo Center in Bakersfield, California

Icardo Center in Bakersfield, California TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

