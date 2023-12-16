What are CSU Fullerton's chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.

How CSU Fullerton ranks

Record Big West Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-5 0-0 NR NR 103

CSU Fullerton's best wins

In its best win of the season, CSU Fullerton beat the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks in a 64-54 win on December 1. In the victory over North Dakota, Max Jones compiled a team-best 20 points. Dominic Brewton chipped in 19 points.

Next best wins

74-67 over Southern Miss (No. 281/RPI) on November 20

60-55 on the road over Pepperdine (No. 303/RPI) on December 6

62-60 on the road over Sacramento State (No. 318/RPI) on December 9

CSU Fullerton's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 0-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

Based on the RPI, CSU Fullerton has three losses versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the ninth-most in the country.

Based on the RPI, the Titans have two losses against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 27th-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, CSU Fullerton faces the 106th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way.

The Titans have 12 games remaining against teams above .500. They have 11 upcoming games against teams with worse records.

Fullerton has 21 games remaining on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

CSU Fullerton's next game

Matchup: CSU Fullerton Titans vs. Pacific Tigers

CSU Fullerton Titans vs. Pacific Tigers Date/Time: Wednesday, December 20 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20 at 10:00 PM ET Location: Titan Gym in Fullerton, California

Titan Gym in Fullerton, California TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

