Can we expect CSU Northridge to earn a spot in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

Want to bet on CSU Northridge's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How CSU Northridge ranks

Record Big West Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-3 0-0 NR NR 274

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

CSU Northridge's best wins

CSU Northridge defeated the No. 173-ranked (according to the RPI) Utah Tech Trailblazers, 80-75, on December 11, which goes down as its signature win of the season. With 19 points, De'Sean Allen-Eikens was the leading scorer versus Utah Tech. Second on the team was Keonte Jones, with 16 points.

Next best wins

76-73 on the road over Idaho (No. 232/RPI) on November 9

84-48 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 278/RPI) on November 24

74-64 on the road over Chicago State (No. 312/RPI) on November 14

80-69 on the road over Pacific (No. 321/RPI) on November 29

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

CSU Northridge's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-3

When facing Quadrant 4 teams (according to the RPI), the Matadors are 4-3 (.571%) -- tied for the 26th-most defeats.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

The Matadors' upcoming schedule includes 20 games against teams with worse records and 13 games against teams with records above .500.

As far as Northridge's upcoming schedule, it has 22 games remaining, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

CSU Northridge's next game

Matchup: UCLA Bruins vs. CSU Northridge Matadors

UCLA Bruins vs. CSU Northridge Matadors Date/Time: Tuesday, December 19 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19 at 10:00 PM ET Location: Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California

Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming CSU Northridge games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.