Will Curtis Lazar Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on December 16?
Can we count on Curtis Lazar lighting the lamp when the New Jersey Devils play the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.
Will Curtis Lazar score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Lazar stats and insights
- In four of 25 games this season, Lazar has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game against the Blue Jackets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.
- Lazar has zero points on the power play.
- Lazar averages 0.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 17.4%.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- The Blue Jackets are 30th in goals allowed, giving up 110 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.5 hits and 19.2 blocked shots per game.
Lazar recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/13/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|12:00
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|12/10/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|12:31
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|14:04
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|10:45
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/5/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|10:07
|Away
|W 6-5
|12/1/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|10:47
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/30/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|13:54
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Islanders
|2
|1
|1
|12:39
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/24/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|4:14
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/22/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|12:57
|Away
|L 4-0
Devils vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
