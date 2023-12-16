Can we count on Curtis Lazar lighting the lamp when the New Jersey Devils play the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Curtis Lazar score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Lazar stats and insights

  • In four of 25 games this season, Lazar has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • In one game against the Blue Jackets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.
  • Lazar has zero points on the power play.
  • Lazar averages 0.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 17.4%.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

  • The Blue Jackets are 30th in goals allowed, giving up 110 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.5 hits and 19.2 blocked shots per game.

Lazar recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/13/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 12:00 Home W 2-1 OT
12/10/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 12:31 Away L 4-1
12/9/2023 Flames 0 0 0 14:04 Away W 4-2
12/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 10:45 Away W 2-1
12/5/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 10:07 Away W 6-5
12/1/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:47 Home L 6-3
11/30/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:54 Away W 4-3 OT
11/28/2023 Islanders 2 1 1 12:39 Home W 5-4
11/24/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 4:14 Home L 2-1
11/22/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 12:57 Away L 4-0

Devils vs. Blue Jackets game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

