Can we count on Curtis Lazar lighting the lamp when the New Jersey Devils play the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Curtis Lazar score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Lazar stats and insights

In four of 25 games this season, Lazar has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game against the Blue Jackets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.

Lazar has zero points on the power play.

Lazar averages 0.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 17.4%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets are 30th in goals allowed, giving up 110 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.5 hits and 19.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Lazar recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/13/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 12:00 Home W 2-1 OT 12/10/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 12:31 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Flames 0 0 0 14:04 Away W 4-2 12/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 10:45 Away W 2-1 12/5/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 10:07 Away W 6-5 12/1/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:47 Home L 6-3 11/30/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:54 Away W 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Islanders 2 1 1 12:39 Home W 5-4 11/24/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 4:14 Home L 2-1 11/22/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 12:57 Away L 4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Devils vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.