Darnell Nurse and the Edmonton Oilers will face the Florida Panthers at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. Does a wager on Nurse interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Darnell Nurse vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +170)

0.5 points (Over odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Nurse Season Stats Insights

In 27 games this season, Nurse has a plus-minus of +3, while averaging 22:42 on the ice per game.

Nurse has a goal in five games this year through 27 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Nurse has a point in eight of 27 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

In three of 27 games this season, Nurse has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Nurse goes over his points over/under is 37%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 28.6% of Nurse going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Nurse Stats vs. the Panthers

On the defensive side, the Panthers are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 76 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks seventh.

The team's +9 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 27 Games 3 10 Points 1 5 Goals 0 5 Assists 1

