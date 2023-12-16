The Toronto Maple Leafs' upcoming game against the Pittsburgh Penguins is slated for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will David Kampf find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will David Kampf score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Kampf stats and insights

In four of 27 games this season, Kampf has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not scored against the Penguins this season in one game (zero shots).

Kampf has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 14.3% of them.

Penguins defensive stats

On defense, the Penguins are one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 73 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times while averaging 15.7 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Kampf recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/14/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 10:07 Home L 6-5 OT 12/12/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 13:41 Away W 7-3 12/11/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 12:19 Away L 4-3 OT 12/9/2023 Predators 1 1 0 14:21 Home W 4-0 12/7/2023 Senators 1 1 0 13:16 Away W 4-3 12/2/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 10:26 Home L 4-3 OT 11/30/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 13:18 Home W 4-3 SO 11/28/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 9:28 Home W 2-1 SO 11/25/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 9:30 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 15:13 Away L 4-3 OT

Maple Leafs vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT and ESPN+

SportsNet PT and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

