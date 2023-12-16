Dawson Mercer will be among those in action Saturday when his New Jersey Devils meet the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena. Considering a wager on Mercer in the Devils-Blue Jackets matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Dawson Mercer vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Mercer Season Stats Insights

Mercer's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:17 per game on the ice, is -8.

In seven of 27 games this year, Mercer has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Mercer has a point in nine of 27 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Mercer has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in four of 27 games played.

The implied probability is 46.5% that Mercer hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 29.4% of Mercer going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Mercer Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets have conceded 110 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 30th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -17 goal differential ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 27 Games 4 11 Points 1 7 Goals 0 4 Assists 1

