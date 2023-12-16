2024 NCAA Bracketology: Delaware March Madness Resume | December 18
What are Delaware's chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we outline the team's full tournament resume.
Want to bet on Delaware's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
How Delaware ranks
|Record
|CAA Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|8-3
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|101
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Delaware's best wins
When Delaware defeated the Xavier Musketeers, the No. 90 team in the RPI rankings, by a score of 87-80 on December 5, it was its signature win of the season thus far. In the win against Xavier, Jalun Trent compiled a team-best 27 points. Jyare Davis contributed 19 points.
Next best wins
- 78-57 on the road over Bucknell (No. 207/RPI) on November 6
- 67-56 over Rhode Island (No. 234/RPI) on December 16
- 65-57 at home over Air Force (No. 268/RPI) on November 12
- 78-67 on the road over Delaware State (No. 288/RPI) on November 15
- 67-59 over Brown (No. 300/RPI) on November 24
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Delaware's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 1-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-1
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams (according to the RPI), the Fightin' Blue Hens are 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 33rd-most victories, but also tied for the 27th-most defeats.
- Against Quadrant 4 opponents (according to the RPI), the Fightin' Blue Hens are 5-1 (.833%) -- tied for the 29th-most victories.
Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- Delaware has drawn the 258th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.
- Of the Fightin' Blue Hens' 20 remaining games this year, 18 are against teams with worse records, and 10 are against teams with records above .500.
- Delaware has 20 games left on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Delaware's next game
- Matchup: Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens vs. Rider Broncs
- Date/Time: Wednesday, December 20 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Bob Carpenter Center in Newark, Delaware
- TV Channel: FloHoops
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming Delaware games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.