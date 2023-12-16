What are Delaware's chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we outline the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Delaware's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Delaware ranks

Record CAA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-3 0-0 NR NR 101

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Delaware's best wins

When Delaware defeated the Xavier Musketeers, the No. 90 team in the RPI rankings, by a score of 87-80 on December 5, it was its signature win of the season thus far. In the win against Xavier, Jalun Trent compiled a team-best 27 points. Jyare Davis contributed 19 points.

Next best wins

78-57 on the road over Bucknell (No. 207/RPI) on November 6

67-56 over Rhode Island (No. 234/RPI) on December 16

65-57 at home over Air Force (No. 268/RPI) on November 12

78-67 on the road over Delaware State (No. 288/RPI) on November 15

67-59 over Brown (No. 300/RPI) on November 24

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Delaware's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 1-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-1

When facing Quadrant 2 teams (according to the RPI), the Fightin' Blue Hens are 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 33rd-most victories, but also tied for the 27th-most defeats.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents (according to the RPI), the Fightin' Blue Hens are 5-1 (.833%) -- tied for the 29th-most victories.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Delaware has drawn the 258th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Of the Fightin' Blue Hens' 20 remaining games this year, 18 are against teams with worse records, and 10 are against teams with records above .500.

Delaware has 20 games left on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Delaware's next game

Matchup: Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens vs. Rider Broncs

Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens vs. Rider Broncs Date/Time: Wednesday, December 20 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Bob Carpenter Center in Newark, Delaware

Bob Carpenter Center in Newark, Delaware TV Channel: FloHoops

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Delaware games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.