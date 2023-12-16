Saturday's contest between the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (7-3) and the Rhode Island Rams (5-5) at UBS Arena has a projected final score of 75-70 based on our computer prediction, with Delaware coming out on top. Game time is at 4:30 PM on December 16.

The game has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Delaware vs. Rhode Island Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Elmont, New York

Elmont, New York Venue: UBS Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Delaware vs. Rhode Island Score Prediction

Prediction: Delaware 75, Rhode Island 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Delaware vs. Rhode Island

Computer Predicted Spread: Delaware (-4.6)

Delaware (-4.6) Computer Predicted Total: 144.6

Delaware has gone 6-2-0 against the spread, while Rhode Island's ATS record this season is 4-4-0. A total of three out of the Fightin' Blue Hens' games this season have gone over the point total, and five of the Rams' games have gone over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Delaware Performance Insights

The Fightin' Blue Hens average 77.0 points per game (137th in college basketball) while allowing 70.0 per contest (158th in college basketball). They have a +70 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 7.0 points per game.

Delaware ranks 190th in the country at 36.6 rebounds per game. That's 2.1 more than the 34.5 its opponents average.

Delaware makes 7.4 three-pointers per game (190th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.2 on average.

The Fightin' Blue Hens average 98.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (108th in college basketball), and give up 89.5 points per 100 possessions (183rd in college basketball).

Delaware and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Fightin' Blue Hens commit 10.6 per game (82nd in college basketball) and force 11.0 (273rd in college basketball play).

Rhode Island Performance Insights

The Rams' +17 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 73.7 points per game (215th in college basketball) while allowing 72.0 per outing (209th in college basketball).

Rhode Island is 76th in the country at 39.3 rebounds per game. That's 5.7 more than the 33.6 its opponents average.

Rhode Island hits 2.6 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 6.0 (302nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.6.

Rhode Island has come up short in the turnover battle by 3.4 per game, committing 12.1 (210th in college basketball) while forcing 8.7 (355th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.