The Rhode Island Rams (5-5) will be attempting to break a three-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (7-3) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at UBS Arena. It airs at 4:30 PM ET on FloHoops.

Delaware vs. Rhode Island Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

UBS Arena in Elmont, New York TV: FloHoops

Delaware Stats Insights

The Fightin' Blue Hens make 47.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than the Rams have allowed to their opponents (42.9%).

Delaware is 6-1 when it shoots higher than 42.9% from the field.

The Fightin' Blue Hens are the 190th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Rams rank 78th.

The 77.0 points per game the Fightin' Blue Hens record are 5.0 more points than the Rams give up (72.0).

Delaware is 5-2 when scoring more than 72.0 points.

Rhode Island Stats Insights

The Rams are shooting 48.4% from the field, 6.3% higher than the 42.1% the Fightin' Blue Hens' opponents have shot this season.

Rhode Island has put together a 5-3 straight-up record in games it shoots over 42.1% from the field.

The Fightin' Blue Hens are the rebounding team in the nation, the Rams rank 135th.

The Rams put up an average of 73.7 points per game, just 3.7 more points than the 70.0 the Fightin' Blue Hens allow to opponents.

Rhode Island has a 4-2 record when allowing fewer than 77.0 points.

Delaware Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Delaware scored 71.5 points per game at home last season, compared to 67.1 points per game in road games, a difference of 4.4 points per contest.

At home, the Fightin' Blue Hens ceded 5.9 fewer points per game (68.0) than on the road (73.9).

Delaware sunk 6.8 threes per game with a 33.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.3 more threes and 3.1% points better than it averaged in road games (6.5 threes per game, 30.7% three-point percentage).

Rhode Island Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Rhode Island put up more points at home (68.1 per game) than on the road (64.6) last season.

In 2022-23, the Rams conceded 0.1 fewer points per game at home (71.0) than away (71.1).

At home, Rhode Island made 5.4 trifectas per game last season, 0.2 fewer than it averaged away (5.6). Rhode Island's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (29.9%) than on the road (32.6%) as well.

Delaware Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/2/2023 @ Ohio L 74-73 Convocation Center Ohio 12/5/2023 @ Xavier W 87-80 Cintas Center 12/11/2023 @ Robert Morris W 73-69 UPMC Events Center 12/16/2023 Rhode Island - UBS Arena 12/20/2023 Rider - Bob Carpenter Center 12/30/2023 Princeton - Bob Carpenter Center

Rhode Island Upcoming Schedule