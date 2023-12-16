How to Watch Delaware vs. Rhode Island on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Rhode Island Rams (5-5) will be attempting to break a three-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (7-3) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at UBS Arena. It airs at 4:30 PM ET on FloHoops.
Delaware vs. Rhode Island Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York
- TV: FloHoops
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Delaware Stats Insights
- The Fightin' Blue Hens make 47.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than the Rams have allowed to their opponents (42.9%).
- Delaware is 6-1 when it shoots higher than 42.9% from the field.
- The Fightin' Blue Hens are the 190th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Rams rank 78th.
- The 77.0 points per game the Fightin' Blue Hens record are 5.0 more points than the Rams give up (72.0).
- Delaware is 5-2 when scoring more than 72.0 points.
Rhode Island Stats Insights
- The Rams are shooting 48.4% from the field, 6.3% higher than the 42.1% the Fightin' Blue Hens' opponents have shot this season.
- Rhode Island has put together a 5-3 straight-up record in games it shoots over 42.1% from the field.
- The Fightin' Blue Hens are the rebounding team in the nation, the Rams rank 135th.
- The Rams put up an average of 73.7 points per game, just 3.7 more points than the 70.0 the Fightin' Blue Hens allow to opponents.
- Rhode Island has a 4-2 record when allowing fewer than 77.0 points.
Delaware Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Delaware scored 71.5 points per game at home last season, compared to 67.1 points per game in road games, a difference of 4.4 points per contest.
- At home, the Fightin' Blue Hens ceded 5.9 fewer points per game (68.0) than on the road (73.9).
- Delaware sunk 6.8 threes per game with a 33.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.3 more threes and 3.1% points better than it averaged in road games (6.5 threes per game, 30.7% three-point percentage).
Rhode Island Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Rhode Island put up more points at home (68.1 per game) than on the road (64.6) last season.
- In 2022-23, the Rams conceded 0.1 fewer points per game at home (71.0) than away (71.1).
- At home, Rhode Island made 5.4 trifectas per game last season, 0.2 fewer than it averaged away (5.6). Rhode Island's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (29.9%) than on the road (32.6%) as well.
Delaware Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Ohio
|L 74-73
|Convocation Center Ohio
|12/5/2023
|@ Xavier
|W 87-80
|Cintas Center
|12/11/2023
|@ Robert Morris
|W 73-69
|UPMC Events Center
|12/16/2023
|Rhode Island
|-
|UBS Arena
|12/20/2023
|Rider
|-
|Bob Carpenter Center
|12/30/2023
|Princeton
|-
|Bob Carpenter Center
Rhode Island Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Providence
|L 84-69
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|12/6/2023
|Brown
|L 67-64
|Thomas F. Ryan Center
|12/10/2023
|@ Charleston (SC)
|L 85-70
|TD Arena
|12/16/2023
|Delaware
|-
|UBS Arena
|12/21/2023
|New Hampshire
|-
|Thomas F. Ryan Center
|12/30/2023
|Northeastern
|-
|Thomas F. Ryan Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.