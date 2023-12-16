The Rhode Island Rams (5-5) will be attempting to break a three-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (7-3) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at UBS Arena. It airs at 4:30 PM ET on FloHoops.

Delaware vs. Rhode Island Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
  • Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York
  • TV: FloHoops

Delaware Stats Insights

  • The Fightin' Blue Hens make 47.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than the Rams have allowed to their opponents (42.9%).
  • Delaware is 6-1 when it shoots higher than 42.9% from the field.
  • The Fightin' Blue Hens are the 190th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Rams rank 78th.
  • The 77.0 points per game the Fightin' Blue Hens record are 5.0 more points than the Rams give up (72.0).
  • Delaware is 5-2 when scoring more than 72.0 points.

Rhode Island Stats Insights

  • The Rams are shooting 48.4% from the field, 6.3% higher than the 42.1% the Fightin' Blue Hens' opponents have shot this season.
  • Rhode Island has put together a 5-3 straight-up record in games it shoots over 42.1% from the field.
  • The Fightin' Blue Hens are the rebounding team in the nation, the Rams rank 135th.
  • The Rams put up an average of 73.7 points per game, just 3.7 more points than the 70.0 the Fightin' Blue Hens allow to opponents.
  • Rhode Island has a 4-2 record when allowing fewer than 77.0 points.

Delaware Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Delaware scored 71.5 points per game at home last season, compared to 67.1 points per game in road games, a difference of 4.4 points per contest.
  • At home, the Fightin' Blue Hens ceded 5.9 fewer points per game (68.0) than on the road (73.9).
  • Delaware sunk 6.8 threes per game with a 33.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.3 more threes and 3.1% points better than it averaged in road games (6.5 threes per game, 30.7% three-point percentage).

Rhode Island Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Rhode Island put up more points at home (68.1 per game) than on the road (64.6) last season.
  • In 2022-23, the Rams conceded 0.1 fewer points per game at home (71.0) than away (71.1).
  • At home, Rhode Island made 5.4 trifectas per game last season, 0.2 fewer than it averaged away (5.6). Rhode Island's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (29.9%) than on the road (32.6%) as well.

Delaware Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 @ Ohio L 74-73 Convocation Center Ohio
12/5/2023 @ Xavier W 87-80 Cintas Center
12/11/2023 @ Robert Morris W 73-69 UPMC Events Center
12/16/2023 Rhode Island - UBS Arena
12/20/2023 Rider - Bob Carpenter Center
12/30/2023 Princeton - Bob Carpenter Center

Rhode Island Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 @ Providence L 84-69 Amica Mutual Pavilion
12/6/2023 Brown L 67-64 Thomas F. Ryan Center
12/10/2023 @ Charleston (SC) L 85-70 TD Arena
12/16/2023 Delaware - UBS Arena
12/21/2023 New Hampshire - Thomas F. Ryan Center
12/30/2023 Northeastern - Thomas F. Ryan Center

