The Rhode Island Rams (5-5) will visit the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (7-3) after losing three road games in a row. It begins at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Delaware vs. Rhode Island matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Delaware vs. Rhode Island Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

UBS Arena in Elmont, New York How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Delaware vs. Rhode Island Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Delaware Moneyline Rhode Island Moneyline BetMGM Delaware (-3.5) 146.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Delaware (-3.5) 145.5 -172 +140 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Delaware vs. Rhode Island Betting Trends

Delaware has compiled a 6-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

In the Fightin' Blue Hens' eight games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

Rhode Island has won four games against the spread this year, while failing to cover four times.

So far this year, five out of the Rams' eight games with an over/under have hit the over.

