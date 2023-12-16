If you're searching for a bracketology breakdown of Delaware State and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, see the piece below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

How Delaware State ranks

Record MEAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-7 0-0 NR NR 293

Delaware State's best wins

In its signature win of the season, Delaware State took down the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats in a 72-64 win on November 25. In the win against Bethune-Cookman, Martez Robinson tallied a team-leading 24 points. Jevin Muniz came through with 21 points.

Next best wins

71-63 over Grambling (No. 301/RPI) on November 17

76-69 on the road over Chicago State (No. 312/RPI) on November 30

79-73 on the road over Loyola (MD) (No. 346/RPI) on December 2

Delaware State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-3

The Hornets have tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation based on the RPI (two).

Based on the RPI, the Hornets have three losses against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 26th-most in the country.

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Delaware State has been given the 315th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the season.

The Hornets have four games left against teams over .500. They have 11 upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

Delaware St has 17 games remaining this season, including none against Top 25 teams.

Delaware State's next game

Matchup: Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs. Delaware State Hornets

Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs. Delaware State Hornets Date/Time: Monday, December 18 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina TV Channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Favorite: Wake Forest Demon Deacons -20.5

Wake Forest Demon Deacons -20.5 Total: 141.5 points

