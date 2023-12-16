The Rhode Island Rams (5-5) play the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (7-3) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at UBS Arena. The game will begin at 4:30 PM ET and be available via FloHoops.

Delaware vs. Rhode Island Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 16

Saturday, December 16 Game Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: FloHoops

Delaware Players to Watch

Jyare Davis: 18.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK

18.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK Christian Ray: 9.0 PTS, 8.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.0 PTS, 8.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Jalun Trent: 10.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

10.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK Gerald Drumgoole Jr.: 12.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Cavan Reilly: 11.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Rhode Island Players to Watch

Zek Montgomery: 13.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Jaden House: 14.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Luis Kortright: 9.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK David Fuchs: 7.2 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.2 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Jeremy Foumena: 6.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

Delaware vs. Rhode Island Stat Comparison

Delaware Rank Delaware AVG Rhode Island AVG Rhode Island Rank 137th 77.0 Points Scored 73.7 215th 158th 70.0 Points Allowed 72.0 209th 190th 36.6 Rebounds 39.3 76th 296th 7.5 Off. Rebounds 9.7 136th 190th 7.4 3pt Made 6.0 302nd 87th 15.2 Assists 13.3 197th 82nd 10.6 Turnovers 12.1 210th

