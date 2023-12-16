Delaware vs. Rhode Island December 16 Tickets & Start Time
The Rhode Island Rams (5-5) play the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (7-3) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at UBS Arena. The game will begin at 4:30 PM ET and be available via FloHoops.
Delaware vs. Rhode Island Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
Delaware Players to Watch
- Jyare Davis: 18.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Christian Ray: 9.0 PTS, 8.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jalun Trent: 10.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Gerald Drumgoole Jr.: 12.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Cavan Reilly: 11.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
Rhode Island Players to Watch
- Zek Montgomery: 13.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jaden House: 14.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Luis Kortright: 9.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- David Fuchs: 7.2 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jeremy Foumena: 6.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
Delaware vs. Rhode Island Stat Comparison
|Delaware Rank
|Delaware AVG
|Rhode Island AVG
|Rhode Island Rank
|137th
|77.0
|Points Scored
|73.7
|215th
|158th
|70.0
|Points Allowed
|72.0
|209th
|190th
|36.6
|Rebounds
|39.3
|76th
|296th
|7.5
|Off. Rebounds
|9.7
|136th
|190th
|7.4
|3pt Made
|6.0
|302nd
|87th
|15.2
|Assists
|13.3
|197th
|82nd
|10.6
|Turnovers
|12.1
|210th
