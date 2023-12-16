The Rhode Island Rams (5-5) play the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (7-3) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at UBS Arena. The game will begin at 4:30 PM ET and be available via FloHoops.

Delaware vs. Rhode Island Game Information

Delaware Players to Watch

  • Jyare Davis: 18.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Christian Ray: 9.0 PTS, 8.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Jalun Trent: 10.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Gerald Drumgoole Jr.: 12.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Cavan Reilly: 11.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Rhode Island Players to Watch

  • Zek Montgomery: 13.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Jaden House: 14.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Luis Kortright: 9.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • David Fuchs: 7.2 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jeremy Foumena: 6.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

Delaware vs. Rhode Island Stat Comparison

Delaware Rank Delaware AVG Rhode Island AVG Rhode Island Rank
137th 77.0 Points Scored 73.7 215th
158th 70.0 Points Allowed 72.0 209th
190th 36.6 Rebounds 39.3 76th
296th 7.5 Off. Rebounds 9.7 136th
190th 7.4 3pt Made 6.0 302nd
87th 15.2 Assists 13.3 197th
82nd 10.6 Turnovers 12.1 210th

