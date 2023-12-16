The Rhode Island Rams (5-5) are 3.5-point underdogs as they attempt to stop a three-game road slide when they visit the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (7-3) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at UBS Arena. The game airs at 4:30 PM ET on FloHoops. The matchup's point total is set at 146.5.

Delaware vs. Rhode Island Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Elmont, New York

Elmont, New York Venue: UBS Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Delaware -3.5 146.5

Delaware vs Rhode Island Betting Records & Stats

The Fightin' Blue Hens have a 6-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Delaware has been at least a -165 moneyline favorite four times this season and won all of those games.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Fightin' Blue Hens have a 62.3% chance to win.

Rhode Island's ATS record is 4-4-0 this season.

This year, the Rams have won one of four games when listed as at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

Rhode Island has an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Delaware vs. Rhode Island Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Delaware 3 37.5% 77.0 150.7 70.0 142 142.4 Rhode Island 5 62.5% 73.7 150.7 72.0 142 139.9

Additional Delaware vs Rhode Island Insights & Trends

The Fightin' Blue Hens put up 77.0 points per game, 5.0 more points than the 72.0 the Rams give up.

Delaware is 4-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall when scoring more than 72.0 points.

The Rams average just 3.7 more points per game (73.7) than the Fightin' Blue Hens give up to opponents (70.0).

Rhode Island has put together a 3-0 ATS record and a 4-0 overall record in games it scores more than 70.0 points.

Delaware vs. Rhode Island Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Delaware 6-2-0 3-1 3-5-0 Rhode Island 4-4-0 1-3 5-3-0

Delaware vs. Rhode Island Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Delaware Rhode Island 10-5 Home Record 7-9 4-10 Away Record 1-10 6-7-0 Home ATS Record 4-11-0 3-8-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 71.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.1 67.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.6 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-5-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-5-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.