Will Dennis Gilbert light the lamp when the Calgary Flames face off against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Dennis Gilbert score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Gilbert stats and insights

Gilbert is yet to score through 20 games this season.

This is his first game of the season versus the Lightning.

Gilbert has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning have conceded 110 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 30th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Lightning have three shutouts, and they average 18.3 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Gilbert recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/14/2023 Wild 0 0 0 13:11 Away L 3-2 SO 12/12/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 15:47 Away L 5-4 OT 12/11/2023 Avalanche 2 0 2 20:26 Away L 6-5 12/9/2023 Devils 0 0 0 12:47 Home L 4-2 12/7/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 10:16 Home W 3-2 12/2/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 11:31 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Stars 1 0 1 12:03 Home W 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 14:24 Home W 2-1 OT 11/25/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:03 Away L 3-1 11/24/2023 Stars 0 0 0 13:16 Away W 7-4

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flames vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+

BSSUN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.