Will Dillon Dube Score a Goal Against the Lightning on December 16?
Should you wager on Dillon Dube to light the lamp when the Calgary Flames and the Tampa Bay Lightning go head to head on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Dube stats and insights
- Dube has scored in three of 29 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Lightning.
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- He has a 10.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.
Lightning defensive stats
- On defense, the Lightning are allowing 110 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 30th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times while averaging 18.3 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Dube recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/14/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|8:19
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
|12/12/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|8:20
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/11/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|14:06
|Away
|L 6-5
|12/9/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|9:04
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|5:47
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/5/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|11:07
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/2/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|10:52
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|9:03
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/27/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|13:04
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|11/25/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|9:07
|Away
|L 3-1
Flames vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
