Should you wager on Dillon Dube to light the lamp when the Calgary Flames and the Tampa Bay Lightning go head to head on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Dillon Dube score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Dube stats and insights

  • Dube has scored in three of 29 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Lightning.
  • He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • He has a 10.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Lightning defensive stats

  • On defense, the Lightning are allowing 110 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 30th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times while averaging 18.3 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Dube recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/14/2023 Wild 0 0 0 8:19 Away L 3-2 SO
12/12/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 8:20 Away L 5-4 OT
12/11/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:06 Away L 6-5
12/9/2023 Devils 0 0 0 9:04 Home L 4-2
12/7/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 5:47 Home W 3-2
12/5/2023 Wild 0 0 0 11:07 Home L 5-2
12/2/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 10:52 Home L 4-3
11/30/2023 Stars 0 0 0 9:03 Home W 4-3 OT
11/27/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:04 Home W 2-1 OT
11/25/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 9:07 Away L 3-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flames vs. Lightning game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.