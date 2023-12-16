Will Drexel be one of the teams to lock up a berth in the March Madness Tournament in 2024? Continue reading and dig into our bracketology preview, which features Drexel's complete tournament resume.

Want to bet on Drexel's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Drexel ranks

Record CAA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-5 0-0 NR NR 138

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Drexel's best wins

Drexel's best win of the season came in a 57-55 victory on December 2 over the Villanova Wildcats, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 45) in the RPI. That signature victory over Villanova featured a team-leading 12 points from Amari Williams. Luke House, with 11 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

74-72 on the road over Winthrop (No. 148/RPI) on November 11

71-52 at home over Albany (NY) (No. 180/RPI) on December 16

62-52 at home over Queens (No. 241/RPI) on November 19

65-47 at home over Fairfield (No. 279/RPI) on November 17

69-48 on the road over Lafayette (No. 330/RPI) on November 29

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Drexel's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-4 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

Based on the RPI, Drexel has one win versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 19th-most in Division 1.

Drexel has tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the nation based on the RPI (four).

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Drexel is playing the 204th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way.

Of the Dragons' 19 remaining games this year, 12 are against teams with worse records, and 12 are against teams with records north of .500.

In terms of Drexel's upcoming schedule, it has 19 games left, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Drexel's next game

Matchup: Bryant Bulldogs vs. Drexel Dragons

Bryant Bulldogs vs. Drexel Dragons Date/Time: Friday, December 22 at 11:00 AM ET

Friday, December 22 at 11:00 AM ET Location: Chace Athletic Center in Smithfield, Rhode Island

Chace Athletic Center in Smithfield, Rhode Island TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Drexel games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.