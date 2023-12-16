What are Duquesne's chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.

How Duquesne ranks

Record A-10 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-2 0-0 NR NR 61

Duquesne's best wins

Duquesne's best win of the season came in a 66-62 victory on November 29 against the UC Irvine Anteaters, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 47) in the RPI. Andrei Savrasov recorded a team-best 15 points with seven rebounds and one assist in the contest against UC Irvine.

Next best wins

90-72 over Charleston (SC) (No. 93/RPI) on November 10

79-77 at home over Cleveland State (No. 147/RPI) on November 6

85-72 on the road over Marshall (No. 165/RPI) on December 6

68-59 at home over Saint Peter's (No. 187/RPI) on December 8

85-63 at home over Stony Brook (No. 255/RPI) on November 13

Duquesne's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents (according to the RPI), the Dukes are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the ninth-most victories.

Duquesne has tied for the 46th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country based on the RPI (two).

Schedule insights

Duquesne has been given the 119th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Of the Dukes' 22 remaining games this season, 15 are against teams with worse records, and 17 are against teams with records north of .500.

Looking at Duquesne's upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

Duquesne's next game

Matchup: Duquesne Dukes vs. Bradley Braves

Duquesne Dukes vs. Bradley Braves Date/Time: Monday, December 18 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18 at 7:00 PM ET Location: The LeBron James Arena in Akron, Ohio

The LeBron James Arena in Akron, Ohio Favorite: Duquesne Dukes -4.5

Duquesne Dukes -4.5 Total: 143.5 points

