For people wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Buffalo Sabres and the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, is Dylan Cozens a player who is likely light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Dylan Cozens score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Cozens stats and insights

Cozens has scored in five of 29 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Coyotes this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken five of them.

On the power play, Cozens has accumulated one goal and three assists.

He takes 2.4 shots per game, and converts 6.8% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Coyotes defensive stats

On defense, the Coyotes are giving up 86 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 16.4 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Cozens recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/15/2023 Golden Knights 3 1 2 15:16 Away W 5-2 12/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 15:54 Away L 5-1 12/11/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:36 Home W 5-2 12/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 18:50 Home L 3-2 SO 12/7/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 17:22 Away W 3-1 12/5/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 17:28 Home L 5-3 12/3/2023 Predators 0 0 0 16:23 Home L 2-1 12/2/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 16:49 Away L 6-2 11/30/2023 Blues 2 0 2 17:10 Away L 6-4 11/27/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 20:47 Away W 5-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sabres vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.