Dylan Cozens will be among those in action Saturday when his Buffalo Sabres play the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena. Does a wager on Cozens interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Dylan Cozens vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Cozens Season Stats Insights

In 29 games this season, Cozens has averaged 15:36 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -4.

Cozens has a goal in five games this season through 29 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Cozens has a point in 12 of 29 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

In eight of 29 games this year, Cozens has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Cozens' odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 50% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Cozens going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 31.2%.

Cozens Stats vs. the Coyotes

The Coyotes have given up 86 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's +3 goal differential ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 29 Games 3 16 Points 0 5 Goals 0 11 Assists 0

