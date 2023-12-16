For bracketology analysis around Eastern Washington and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, highlighting everything you need to know.

How Eastern Washington ranks

Record Big Sky Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 4-6 0-0 NR NR 93

Eastern Washington's best win

Eastern Washington picked up its best win of the season on December 9, when it took down the Air Force Falcons, who rank No. 255 in the RPI rankings, 73-68. Against Air Force, Jake Kyman led the team by tallying 25 points to go along with two rebounds and zero assists.

Eastern Washington's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 2-0

According to the RPI, the Eagles have two losses against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 31st-most in the country.

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, based on our predictions, Eastern Washington has been given the 26th-ranked schedule the rest of the season.

Looking at the Eagles' upcoming schedule, they have 13 games against teams that are above .500 and two games against teams with worse records than their own.

Looking at EWU's upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

Eastern Washington's next game

Matchup: Washington Huskies vs. Eastern Washington Eagles

Washington Huskies vs. Eastern Washington Eagles Date/Time: Thursday, December 21 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Washington

Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Washington TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

