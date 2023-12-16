Will Elias Lindholm Score a Goal Against the Lightning on December 16?
For those wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the Calgary Flames and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, is Elias Lindholm a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.
Will Elias Lindholm score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)
Lindholm stats and insights
- Lindholm has scored in six of 30 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not faced the Lightning yet this season.
- On the power play, Lindholm has accumulated one goal and three assists.
- He takes 2.5 shots per game, and converts 9.3% of them.
Lightning defensive stats
- The Lightning have given up 110 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 30th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 18.3 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Lindholm recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/14/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|24:56
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
|12/12/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|20:41
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/11/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|20:23
|Away
|L 6-5
|12/9/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|19:54
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|20:05
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/5/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|17:27
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/2/2023
|Canucks
|2
|2
|0
|23:05
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|21:39
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/27/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|22:41
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|11/25/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|21:34
|Away
|L 3-1
Flames vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
