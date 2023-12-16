The Calgary Flames, with Elias Lindholm, will be on the ice Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Thinking about a wager on Lindholm? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Elias Lindholm vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Lindholm Season Stats Insights

In 30 games this season, Lindholm has a plus-minus rating of -3, while averaging 20:55 on the ice per game.

In six of 30 games this season, Lindholm has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Lindholm has a point in 12 of 30 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

In nine of 30 games this year, Lindholm has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Lindholm's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 58.8% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Lindholm going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 44.4%.

Lindholm Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning have given up 110 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 30th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-7) ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 30 Games 2 19 Points 2 7 Goals 0 12 Assists 2

