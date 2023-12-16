Will Eric Robinson Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on December 16?
On Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, the Buffalo Sabres match up against the Arizona Coyotes. Is Eric Robinson going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Eric Robinson score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Robinson stats and insights
- In two of 12 games this season, Robinson has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has scored one goal against the Coyotes this season in one game (five shots).
- Robinson has zero points on the power play.
- Robinson averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.1%.
Coyotes defensive stats
- The Coyotes have conceded 86 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 16.4 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Robinson recent games
Sabres vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
