On Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, the Buffalo Sabres match up against the Arizona Coyotes. Is Eric Robinson going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Eric Robinson score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Robinson stats and insights

In two of 12 games this season, Robinson has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has scored one goal against the Coyotes this season in one game (five shots).

Robinson has zero points on the power play.

Robinson averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.1%.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes have conceded 86 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 16.4 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Robinson recent games

Sabres vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

