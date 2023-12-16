Should you wager on Erik Haula to light the lamp when the New Jersey Devils and the Columbus Blue Jackets face off on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Erik Haula score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Haula stats and insights

Haula has scored in six of 22 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In one game versus the Blue Jackets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.

On the power play, Haula has accumulated one goal and two assists.

He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 15.6% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets have conceded 110 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 30th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.5 hits and 19.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Haula recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/13/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 12:16 Home W 2-1 OT 12/9/2023 Flames 0 0 0 14:20 Away W 4-2 12/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:59 Away W 2-1 12/5/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 15:21 Away W 6-5 11/25/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 9:30 Home W 7-2 11/24/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 20:15 Home L 2-1 11/22/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:18 Away L 4-0 11/18/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 19:35 Home L 5-3 11/16/2023 Penguins 2 0 2 16:10 Away W 5-2 11/14/2023 Jets 1 0 1 16:37 Away L 6-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Devils vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.