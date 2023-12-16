Erik Haula and the New Jersey Devils will play on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Columbus Blue Jackets. If you're considering a wager on Haula against the Blue Jackets, we have lots of info to help.

Erik Haula vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Haula Season Stats Insights

Haula has averaged 12:48 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of 0).

Haula has scored a goal in six of 22 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Haula has a point in 11 of 22 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Haula has an assist in six of 22 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 42.6% that Haula goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 29.4% of Haula going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Haula Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets have conceded 110 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 30th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 28th-ranked goal differential (-17).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 22 Games 4 14 Points 4 7 Goals 1 7 Assists 3

