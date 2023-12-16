Should you bet on Evan Bouchard to score a goal when the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers go head to head on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Evan Bouchard score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Bouchard stats and insights

  • In seven of 27 games this season, Bouchard has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • In one game against the Panthers this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • On the power play he has four goals, plus 12 assists.
  • He takes 3.0 shots per game, and converts 9.9% of them.

Panthers defensive stats

  • On defense, the Panthers are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 76 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks seventh.
  • So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.1 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.

Bouchard recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/14/2023 Lightning 2 0 2 25:48 Home L 7-4
12/12/2023 Blackhawks 2 0 2 22:23 Home W 4-1
12/10/2023 Devils 1 1 0 20:39 Home W 4-1
12/8/2023 Wild 3 2 1 22:22 Home W 4-3
12/6/2023 Hurricanes 2 0 2 22:06 Home W 6-1
11/30/2023 Jets 1 0 1 23:41 Away W 3-1
11/28/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 25:33 Home W 5-4 SO
11/26/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 23:36 Home W 8-2
11/24/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 19:06 Away W 5-0
11/22/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 21:32 Away L 6-3

Oilers vs. Panthers game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

