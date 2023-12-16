Will Evan Bouchard Score a Goal Against the Panthers on December 16?
Should you bet on Evan Bouchard to score a goal when the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers go head to head on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.
Will Evan Bouchard score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)
Bouchard stats and insights
- In seven of 27 games this season, Bouchard has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- In one game against the Panthers this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.
- On the power play he has four goals, plus 12 assists.
- He takes 3.0 shots per game, and converts 9.9% of them.
Panthers defensive stats
- On defense, the Panthers are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 76 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks seventh.
- So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.1 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.
Bouchard recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/14/2023
|Lightning
|2
|0
|2
|25:48
|Home
|L 7-4
|12/12/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|0
|2
|22:23
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/10/2023
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|20:39
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/8/2023
|Wild
|3
|2
|1
|22:22
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/6/2023
|Hurricanes
|2
|0
|2
|22:06
|Home
|W 6-1
|11/30/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|23:41
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/28/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|25:33
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|11/26/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|23:36
|Home
|W 8-2
|11/24/2023
|Capitals
|1
|1
|0
|19:06
|Away
|W 5-0
|11/22/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|21:32
|Away
|L 6-3
Oilers vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
