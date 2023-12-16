Should you bet on Evan Bouchard to score a goal when the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers go head to head on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Evan Bouchard score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Bouchard stats and insights

In seven of 27 games this season, Bouchard has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In one game against the Panthers this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.

On the power play he has four goals, plus 12 assists.

He takes 3.0 shots per game, and converts 9.9% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Panthers defensive stats

On defense, the Panthers are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 76 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks seventh.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.1 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bouchard recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/14/2023 Lightning 2 0 2 25:48 Home L 7-4 12/12/2023 Blackhawks 2 0 2 22:23 Home W 4-1 12/10/2023 Devils 1 1 0 20:39 Home W 4-1 12/8/2023 Wild 3 2 1 22:22 Home W 4-3 12/6/2023 Hurricanes 2 0 2 22:06 Home W 6-1 11/30/2023 Jets 1 0 1 23:41 Away W 3-1 11/28/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 25:33 Home W 5-4 SO 11/26/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 23:36 Home W 8-2 11/24/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 19:06 Away W 5-0 11/22/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 21:32 Away L 6-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oilers vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+

BSFL and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.