Evan Bouchard and the Edmonton Oilers will be in action on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Florida Panthers. There are prop bets for Bouchard available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Evan Bouchard vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -115)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bouchard Season Stats Insights

In 27 games this season, Bouchard has a plus-minus rating of -5, while averaging 22:15 on the ice per game.

In seven of 27 games this season, Bouchard has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Bouchard has a point in 22 games this year (out of 27), including multiple points seven times.

In 17 of 27 games this season, Bouchard has registered an assist, and in six of those matches recorded two or more.

There is an implied probability of 53.5% of Bouchard going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Bouchard Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have given up 76 goals in total (2.6 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+9) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 27 Games 3 32 Points 2 8 Goals 1 24 Assists 1

