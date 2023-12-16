Will Evander Kane Score a Goal Against the Panthers on December 16?
Can we anticipate Evander Kane lighting the lamp when the Edmonton Oilers play the Florida Panthers at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Evander Kane score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Kane stats and insights
- Kane has scored in 10 of 27 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has scored one goal against the Panthers this season in one game (four shots).
- On the power play he has two goals, plus two assists.
- Kane averages 3.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.1%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Panthers defensive stats
- The Panthers have given up 76 goals in total (2.6 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Panthers have two shutouts, and they average 18.1 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Kane recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/14/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|17:37
|Home
|L 7-4
|12/12/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|15:34
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/10/2023
|Devils
|2
|1
|1
|16:57
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/8/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|15:29
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/6/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|16:10
|Home
|W 6-1
|11/30/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|17:56
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/28/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|19:48
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|11/26/2023
|Ducks
|2
|1
|1
|18:47
|Home
|W 8-2
|11/24/2023
|Capitals
|1
|1
|0
|16:36
|Away
|W 5-0
|11/22/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|19:07
|Away
|L 6-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Oilers vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.