Evander Kane and the Edmonton Oilers will play on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Florida Panthers. Fancy a wager on Kane in the Oilers-Panthers game? Use our stats and information below.

Evander Kane vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+

BSFL and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Kane Season Stats Insights

In 27 games this season, Kane has averaged 18:02 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -7.

Kane has scored a goal in 10 of 27 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Kane has a point in 13 games this year (out of 27), including multiple points six times.

Kane has an assist in eight of 27 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Kane goes over his points prop total is 54.5%, based on the odds.

Kane has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Kane Stats vs. the Panthers

On the defensive side, the Panthers have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 76 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks seventh.

The team's +9 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 27 Games 1 21 Points 1 12 Goals 1 9 Assists 0

