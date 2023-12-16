Can we expect Fairleigh Dickinson to earn a berth in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

How Fairleigh Dickinson ranks

Record NEC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-6 0-0 NR NR 287

Fairleigh Dickinson's best wins

Fairleigh Dickinson, in its signature win of the season, defeated the Manhattan Jaspers 76-71 on December 8. Ansley Almonor led the way against Manhattan, recording 21 points. Next on the team was Jo'el Emanuel with 16 points.

Next best wins

71-70 at home over Saint Peter's (No. 187/RPI) on November 15

71-68 on the road over NJIT (No. 323/RPI) on December 2

92-86 on the road over Buffalo (No. 327/RPI) on November 6

Fairleigh Dickinson's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 3-5

The Knights have tied for the seventh-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country based on the RPI (five).

Schedule insights

Fairleigh Dickinson has the good fortune of facing the seventh-easiest schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

Of the Knights' 19 remaining games this season, 18 are against teams with worse records, and one are against teams with records north of .500.

Glancing at FDU's upcoming schedule, it has one game left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

Fairleigh Dickinson's next game

Matchup: Fairleigh Dickinson Knights vs. Fairfield Stags

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights vs. Fairfield Stags Date/Time: Thursday, December 21 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Rothman Center in Teaneck, New Jersey

Rothman Center in Teaneck, New Jersey TV Channel: YES

