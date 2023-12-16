Will Fordham be one of the teams to secure a spot in the March Madness Tournament in 2024? Keep scrolling and check out our bracketology preview, which features Fordham's complete tournament resume.

How Fordham ranks

Record A-10 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-6 0-0 NR NR 250

Fordham's best wins

Against the Manhattan Jaspers on November 27, Fordham picked up its best win of the season, which was a 93-61 home victory. Antrell Charlton was the leading scorer in the signature win over Manhattan, putting up 10 points with four rebounds and four assists.

Next best wins

77-64 over Norfolk State (No. 201/RPI) on November 17

60-59 over North Texas (No. 275/RPI) on December 10

68-64 at home over Wagner (No. 285/RPI) on November 6

80-52 at home over Fairleigh Dickinson (No. 293/RPI) on November 30

Fordham's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-3

Based on the RPI, the Rams have two losses against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 27th-most in Division 1.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams (according to the RPI), the Rams are 4-3 (.571%) -- tied for the 26th-most losses.

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, using our predictions, Fordham is playing the 297th-ranked schedule the rest of the season.

Reviewing the Rams' upcoming schedule, they have 17 games against teams that are above .500 and one game against teams with worse records than their own.

Fordham's upcoming schedule includes no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Fordham's next game

Matchup: Fordham Rams vs. Central Connecticut State Blue Devils

Fordham Rams vs. Central Connecticut State Blue Devils Date/Time: Thursday, December 21 at 12:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21 at 12:00 PM ET Location: Rose Hill Gymnasium in Bronx, New York

Rose Hill Gymnasium in Bronx, New York TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

