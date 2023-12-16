For bracketology analysis around Fresno State and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, highlighting what you need to know.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +100000

+100000 Preseason national championship odds: +50000

How Fresno State ranks

Record MWC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-4 0-0 NR NR 221

Fresno State's best wins

Fresno State took down the No. 290-ranked (according to the RPI) Morgan State Bears, 87-68, on November 15, which goes down as its signature victory of the season. With 21 points, Isaiah Hill was the top scorer versus Morgan State. Second on the team was Donavan Yap, with 20 points.

Next best wins

81-76 over New Mexico State (No. 296/RPI) on November 21

61-58 at home over CSU Bakersfield (No. 316/RPI) on December 15

89-56 at home over Pacific (No. 321/RPI) on December 9

79-67 at home over Idaho State (No. 332/RPI) on December 5

Fresno State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Based on the RPI, the Bulldogs have five wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 29th-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Fresno State has the 252nd-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way.

The Bulldogs have 21 games left on the schedule, with 19 contests coming versus teams that are better than .500, and four games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Reviewing Fresno St's upcoming schedule, it has one game left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

Fresno State's next game

Matchup: Fresno State Bulldogs vs. Portland State Vikings

Fresno State Bulldogs vs. Portland State Vikings Date/Time: Monday, December 18 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18 at 10:00 PM ET Location: Save Mart Center in Fresno, California

Save Mart Center in Fresno, California TV Channel: MW Network

MW Network Favorite: Fresno State Bulldogs -3.5

Fresno State Bulldogs -3.5 Total: 141.5 points

