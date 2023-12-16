2024 NCAA Bracketology: Fresno State March Madness Odds | December 18
For bracketology analysis around Fresno State and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, highlighting what you need to know.
Want to bet on Fresno State's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +100000
- Preseason national championship odds: +50000
How Fresno State ranks
|Record
|MWC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|6-4
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|221
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Fresno State's best wins
Fresno State took down the No. 290-ranked (according to the RPI) Morgan State Bears, 87-68, on November 15, which goes down as its signature victory of the season. With 21 points, Isaiah Hill was the top scorer versus Morgan State. Second on the team was Donavan Yap, with 20 points.
Next best wins
- 81-76 over New Mexico State (No. 296/RPI) on November 21
- 61-58 at home over CSU Bakersfield (No. 316/RPI) on December 15
- 89-56 at home over Pacific (No. 321/RPI) on December 9
- 79-67 at home over Idaho State (No. 332/RPI) on December 5
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Fresno State's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-0
- Based on the RPI, the Bulldogs have five wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 29th-most in the nation.
Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- Using our predictions, Fresno State has the 252nd-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way.
- The Bulldogs have 21 games left on the schedule, with 19 contests coming versus teams that are better than .500, and four games against teams that have a worse record than their own.
- Reviewing Fresno St's upcoming schedule, it has one game left against teams ranked in the Top 25.
Fresno State's next game
- Matchup: Fresno State Bulldogs vs. Portland State Vikings
- Date/Time: Monday, December 18 at 10:00 PM ET
- Location: Save Mart Center in Fresno, California
- TV Channel: MW Network
- Favorite: Fresno State Bulldogs -3.5
- Total: 141.5 points
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming Fresno State games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.