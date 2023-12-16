Will George Washington be one of the teams to earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Continue reading and dig into our bracketology preview, which features George Washington's complete tournament resume.

Want to bet on George Washington's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How George Washington ranks

Record A-10 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-2 0-0 NR NR 78

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

George Washington's best wins

George Washington registered its best win of the season on November 14, when it secured a 71-60 victory over the Hofstra Pride, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 83) in the RPI. With 17 points, James Bishop was the leading scorer versus Hofstra. Second on the team was Garrett Johnson, with 15 points.

Next best wins

81-71 over Delaware (No. 99/RPI) on November 26

79-67 at home over New Hampshire (No. 110/RPI) on November 18

99-94 over Ohio (No. 244/RPI) on November 24

89-44 at home over Stonehill (No. 329/RPI) on November 6

95-89 at home over William & Mary (No. 341/RPI) on November 11

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

George Washington's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Against Quadrant 2 teams (based on the RPI), the Revolutionaries are 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 33rd-most wins.

George Washington has tied for the 46th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation according to the RPI (two).

Based on the RPI, the Revolutionaries have five wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 29th-most in Division 1.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

George Washington is playing the 281st-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Revolutionaries have 20 games remaining on the schedule, with 16 contests coming against teams that are better than .500, and 19 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Of GW's 20 remaining games this season, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

George Washington's next game

Matchup: George Washington Revolutionaries vs. Alcorn State Braves

George Washington Revolutionaries vs. Alcorn State Braves Date/Time: Thursday, December 21 at 2:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center in Washington, District of Columbia

Charles E. Smith Athletic Center in Washington, District of Columbia TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming George Washington games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.