When the 2024 NCAA tournament rolls around, will Georgetown be included? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, keep scrolling.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +100000

+100000 Preseason national championship odds: +30000

How Georgetown ranks

Record Big East Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-4 0-0 NR NR 282

Georgetown's best wins

On November 25, Georgetown picked up its signature win of the season, an 88-81 victory over the Jackson State Tigers, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 108) in the RPI rankings. Drew Fielder tallied a team-best 16 points with three rebounds and zero assists in the contest against Jackson State.

Next best wins

69-67 at home over Merrimack (No. 172/RPI) on November 29

72-68 on the road over Notre Dame (No. 176/RPI) on December 16

94-57 at home over Le Moyne (No. 299/RPI) on November 7

83-72 at home over Mount St. Mary's (No. 306/RPI) on November 18

88-83 at home over American (No. 308/RPI) on November 19

Georgetown's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-1

Georgetown has tied for the 46th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country according to the RPI (two).

According to the RPI, the Hoyas have five wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 29th-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Georgetown has been given the 317th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

The Hoyas' upcoming schedule features four games against teams with worse records and 17 games against teams with records above .500.

Georgetown has 19 games left on the schedule, with five games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Georgetown's next game

Matchup: Butler Bulldogs vs. Georgetown Hoyas

Butler Bulldogs vs. Georgetown Hoyas Date/Time: Tuesday, December 19 at 6:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19 at 6:30 PM ET Location: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Favorite: Butler Bulldogs -11.5

Butler Bulldogs -11.5 Total: 150.5 points

