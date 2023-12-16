Georgia Southern vs. Ohio: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | Myrtle Beach Bowl
In this year's Myrtle Beach Bowl, the Georgia Southern Eagles are the favorites, but by less than a touchdown (-3.5) over the Ohio Bobcats. Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina will host the matchup on December 16, 2023, starting at 11:00 AM ET on ESPN. The over/under for the outing is 48.5 points.
You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Georgia Southern vs. Ohio matchup in this article.
Georgia Southern vs. Ohio Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Time: 11:00 AM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Conway, South Carolina
- Venue: Brooks Stadium
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Georgia Southern vs. Ohio Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Georgia Southern Moneyline
|Ohio Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Georgia Southern (-3.5)
|48.5
|-175
|+145
|FanDuel
|Georgia Southern (-3.5)
|48.5
|-154
|+128
Georgia Southern vs. Ohio Betting Trends
- Georgia Southern has compiled a 4-7-0 ATS record so far this year.
- When playing as at least 3.5-point favorites this season, the Eagles have an ATS record of 3-2.
- Ohio has compiled a 6-5-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Bobcats have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
Georgia Southern & Ohio 2023 Futures Odds
|Ohio
|To Win the MAC
|+2000
|Bet $100 to win $2000
