The Milwaukee Bucks, with Giannis Antetokounmpo, match up versus the Detroit Pistons at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday.

In his last game, a 140-126 win versus the Pacers, Antetokounmpo totaled 64 points, 14 rebounds and four steals.

Now let's examine Antetokounmpo's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 33.5 31.8 34.4 Rebounds 11.5 10.9 11.7 Assists 5.5 5.1 5.5 PRA -- 47.8 51.6 PR -- 42.7 46.1



Giannis Antetokounmpo Insights vs. the Pistons

Antetokounmpo is responsible for attempting 19.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 19.3 per game.

Antetokounmpo's Bucks average 104.8 possessions per game, which ranks 12th among NBA teams, while the Pistons are one of the league's fastest, ranking sixth with 103 possessions per contest.

The Pistons are the 23rd-best defensive team in the league, conceding 119.4 points per game.

On the boards, the Pistons have given up 43.4 rebounds per game, which puts them 11th in the NBA.

Conceding 25.6 assists per game, the Pistons are the 13th-ranked team in the NBA.

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/8/2023 22 15 9 5 0 3 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.