2024 NCAA Bracketology: Gonzaga March Madness Odds | December 18
Can we expect Gonzaga to lock up a spot in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +3500
- Preseason national championship odds: +3000
How Gonzaga ranks
|Record
|WCC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|8-3
|0-0
|10
|13
|48
Gonzaga's best wins
In its signature win of the season on November 21, Gonzaga beat the Syracuse Orange, a top 50 team (No. 18) in the RPI rankings, by a score of 76-57. The leading scorer against Syracuse was Nolan Hickman, who dropped 19 points with two rebounds and zero assists.
Next best wins
- 89-76 over USC (No. 156/RPI) on December 2
- 86-71 at home over Yale (No. 169/RPI) on November 10
- 111-71 at home over UAPB (No. 238/RPI) on December 5
- 69-65 over UCLA (No. 257/RPI) on November 23
- 78-40 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 278/RPI) on December 11
Gonzaga's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 1-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0
- Against Quadrant 1 teams according to the RPI, Gonzaga is 1-3 (.250%) -- tied for the 19th-most victories, but also tied for the ninth-most losses.
- The Bulldogs have tied for the 29th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country according to the RPI (five).
Schedule insights
- Gonzaga has been handed the 49th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.
- The Bulldogs have 16 games left on the schedule, with 11 contests coming against teams that are over .500, and 14 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.
- As far as Gonzaga's upcoming schedule, it has 16 games left, with one coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.
Gonzaga's next game
- Matchup: Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Jackson State Tigers
- Date/Time: Wednesday, December 20 at 9:00 PM ET
- Location: McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Washington
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
