Can we expect Gonzaga to lock up a spot in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3500

+3500 Preseason national championship odds: +3000

How Gonzaga ranks

Record WCC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-3 0-0 10 13 48

Gonzaga's best wins

In its signature win of the season on November 21, Gonzaga beat the Syracuse Orange, a top 50 team (No. 18) in the RPI rankings, by a score of 76-57. The leading scorer against Syracuse was Nolan Hickman, who dropped 19 points with two rebounds and zero assists.

Next best wins

89-76 over USC (No. 156/RPI) on December 2

86-71 at home over Yale (No. 169/RPI) on November 10

111-71 at home over UAPB (No. 238/RPI) on December 5

69-65 over UCLA (No. 257/RPI) on November 23

78-40 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 278/RPI) on December 11

Gonzaga's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Against Quadrant 1 teams according to the RPI, Gonzaga is 1-3 (.250%) -- tied for the 19th-most victories, but also tied for the ninth-most losses.

The Bulldogs have tied for the 29th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country according to the RPI (five).

Schedule insights

Gonzaga has been handed the 49th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

The Bulldogs have 16 games left on the schedule, with 11 contests coming against teams that are over .500, and 14 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

As far as Gonzaga's upcoming schedule, it has 16 games left, with one coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Gonzaga's next game

Matchup: Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Jackson State Tigers

Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Jackson State Tigers Date/Time: Wednesday, December 20 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20 at 9:00 PM ET Location: McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Washington

McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Washington TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

