How to Watch Green Bay vs. Oklahoma on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The No. 11 Oklahoma Sooners (9-0) will be trying to continue a seven-game home winning streak when hosting the Green Bay Phoenix (5-6) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Lloyd Noble Center. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Green Bay vs. Oklahoma Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Horizon League Games
Green Bay Stats Insights
- The Phoenix have shot at a 44.7% clip from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points above the 38.3% shooting opponents of the Sooners have averaged.
- Green Bay is 5-4 when it shoots higher than 38.3% from the field.
- The Phoenix are the 295th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Sooners sit at 165th.
- The Phoenix's 63.6 points per game are just 0.7 more points than the 62.9 the Sooners allow to opponents.
- Green Bay is 4-3 when it scores more than 62.9 points.
Green Bay Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Green Bay averages 66.3 points per game. Away, it averages 61.2.
- The Phoenix give up 58.3 points per game at home, and 70.5 away.
- Beyond the arc, Green Bay knocks down fewer treys on the road (6 per game) than at home (7.8), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (29.3%) than at home (30.7%) as well.
Green Bay Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ SIU-Edwardsville
|L 78-69
|Sam M. Vadalabene Center
|12/9/2023
|Western Illinois
|L 68-59
|Resch Center
|12/12/2023
|@ UIC
|W 70-68
|Credit Union 1 Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Oklahoma
|-
|Lloyd Noble Center
|12/21/2023
|MSOE
|-
|Resch Center
|12/29/2023
|Wright State
|-
|Resch Center
