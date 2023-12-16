The No. 11 Oklahoma Sooners (9-0) will be trying to continue a seven-game home winning streak when hosting the Green Bay Phoenix (5-6) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Lloyd Noble Center. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Green Bay vs. Oklahoma Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Green Bay Stats Insights

The Phoenix have shot at a 44.7% clip from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points above the 38.3% shooting opponents of the Sooners have averaged.

Green Bay is 5-4 when it shoots higher than 38.3% from the field.

The Phoenix are the 295th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Sooners sit at 165th.

The Phoenix's 63.6 points per game are just 0.7 more points than the 62.9 the Sooners allow to opponents.

Green Bay is 4-3 when it scores more than 62.9 points.

Green Bay Home & Away Comparison

At home, Green Bay averages 66.3 points per game. Away, it averages 61.2.

The Phoenix give up 58.3 points per game at home, and 70.5 away.

Beyond the arc, Green Bay knocks down fewer treys on the road (6 per game) than at home (7.8), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (29.3%) than at home (30.7%) as well.

Green Bay Upcoming Schedule