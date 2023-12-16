Can we count on Green Bay to secure a berth in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

How Green Bay ranks

Record Horizon League Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-7 1-1 NR NR 299

Green Bay's best wins

Green Bay picked up its signature win of the season on December 12, when it defeated the UIC Flames, who rank No. 136 in the RPI rankings, 70-68. Noah Reynolds amassed a team-high 31 points with zero rebounds and three assists in the game versus UIC.

Next best wins

64-51 at home over St. Thomas (No. 225/RPI) on November 25

54-53 on the road over Montana State (No. 294/RPI) on November 20

70-58 at home over Milwaukee (No. 295/RPI) on December 2

Green Bay's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 3-3

The Phoenix have tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country according to the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Green Bay faces the 179th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way.

The Phoenix have nine games remaining versus teams over .500. They have nine upcoming games against teams with worse records.

Green Bay's upcoming schedule features no games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Green Bay's next game

Matchup: Green Bay Phoenix vs. MSOE Raiders

Green Bay Phoenix vs. MSOE Raiders Date/Time: Thursday, December 21 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

